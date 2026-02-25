Several Pittsburgh area grocery stores rank high on latest customer satisfaction survey

A survey from the American Customer Satisfaction Index released its annual survey of supermarkets and grocery stores earlier this week, and a local chain finds itself on the list along with several national chains that have locations in the Pittsburgh area.

Taking a look at factors such as the convenience of hours, the pickup process, location, website, selection of brands, cleanliness, and several other factors.

Topping the list as the best in the country was Trader Joe's, scoring an 86 out of 100.

Not far behind Trader Joe's was Sam's Club in fourth place with an 82 overall approval rating.

A couple of other national chains that have roots in Pittsburgh, including Aldi, Costco, and Whole Foods, all have the same score, a net 81 satisfaction rating.

According to the survey, the lowest satisfaction rating went to Giant Eagle.

In 2025, Giant Eagle received an overall satisfaction rating of 74, but this year it fell one percentage point to 73.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index began its survey of supermarkets in 1994 and has conducted the survey annually.

You can see the full survey for 2026 on their website at this link.