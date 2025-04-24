Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay for 2026 NFL Draft preparation

This time next year, the NFL Draft will call the North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh home for what has become a banner weekend in the NFL offseason.

As we move closer to becoming on the clock, the Pittsburgh host committee has people in Green Bay looking at what goes into this extravaganza.

According to the contingency that went out there, they learned about the logistics when it comes to the draft. But now, with the eyes turning to Pittsburgh in a few short days for next year's draft, it's time to put that Pittsburgh flavor on a marquee NFL event.

While the Steelers may be on the clock Thursday night, the region will be on the clock in just a few short days. To prepare, about 40 people made the trip to Green Bay. Roughly 20 were there for the logistics side, and 20 will be there for the draft to see how the pomp and circumstance work.

"There's a lot of excitement. Everywhere you go throughout the city, it's football, it's the Packers, it's the draft," said Jim Britt, VisitPITTSBURGH's vice president of sports development.

Britt was there for the first half of the week and says seeing the scene has the committee buzzing and excited for the draft next year.

Representatives from the city and county public safety, Point State Park, the Steelers and Acrisure Stadium made the trip. They saw how the NFL prepares for crowds, security, restrooms, cell towers and weather.

"All of those details that we might take for granted. They are just well in advance and helping us to understand what we need to start building out here in Pittsburgh," Britt said.

Over the next few months, we should expect to see the NFL doing site visits. Like a pageant, they will look at everythin,g down to the walk the players take from the green room to the stage.

"How can we maximize the fan experience, the player experience, and really celebrate all that we have to offer here," Britt said.

There will also be several events leading up to the draft, including the handoff from Green Bay to Pittsburgh.

"Just highlighting that we're on the clock now. This is coming. A lot more details coming with each one of those events. The plan will start to roll little by little," Britt said.

Over the next few weeks, everyone planning the draft here will come together to figure out what needs to be done over the next year.