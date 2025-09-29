More than 9,000 take part in the 48th annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race

Pittsburgh native comes in first place of the 48th Great Race

More than 9,000 runners and walkers took to the streets of Pittsburgh this weekend for the running of the 48th Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race.

The participants included runners and walkers from 38 out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

"The Great Race is more than a race, it's a Pittsburgh tradition," said Brian Katze, Race Director of the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race. "Every year we're inspired by the energy of the runners, walkers, volunteers, and spectators who come together to celebrate health, fitness, and our incredible city."

In the 10K race, Pittsburgh native Timothy Purcell came in first place, finishing the race in 30:28, and in the women's division, Madison Trippet of Morgantown took home the top honors, finishing the race in 33:09.

Meanwhile, in the 5K race, Noah Bernarding of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, came in first place, finishing in 14:34, and Maddie Salak of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, finished atop the women's division, coming in first with a time of 16:24.

Katze saying that the race is a Pittsburgh tradition was a sentiment echoed by runners.

"I feel great, this is my fourth [race]," said Scott Reed. "I am just coming off the Steelers 5K, actually, which [happened] on September 1, so this is my second race in one month. I feel great. I already know what the course is. This is probably my favorite race out of this and the marathon. The Great Race is my favorite."

Among the participants in the Great Race, a record 417 of them completed the "One Great Challenge," meaning they ran in both the 5K and 10K, earning an additional, unique medal.

Also, 16 men are known as "Perfect Great Racers" who have completed the 10K race for 48 consecutive years.

The Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race is more than just a day for runners and fitness enthusiasts to get some exercise; every registration donates $1 to the Richard S. Caliguiri Amyloidosis Fund, which supports critical medical research on amyloidosis, a rare protein disorder.

Former Pittsburgh Mayor Richard S. Caliguiri passed away from the disease.