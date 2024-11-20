Gas prices fall in the Pittsburgh area ahead of the travel season. Why it's happening and where

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're entering into another massive travel season with Thanksgiving next week and Christmas right around the corner and the fact is that gas prices have been coming down just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

Slowly but surely, the price at the pump has been slipping downward.

What are the average gas prices in Pittsburgh?

"Where we are is the average price in Pittsburgh is at $3.31 per gallon - that's 36 cents lower than last year at this time," said Head of Petroleum Analysis with GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan.

De Haan said as the temperatures decline, so does our desire to get out and go, making a progressive decline in demand that pushes prices down. He also said that the drop will probably bottom out between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"In areas like Pennsylvania, at best, maybe another 10- 25 cents per gallon," he explained. "I don't think Pennsylvania is an area that we will see the state average falling below $3 per gallon."

Holiday gas deals and what they mean for your car

Now, what does this mean with a sale at Sheetz where they're shaving 40 cents per gallon on unleaded 88 for the rest of the month?

"This is a little bit different because there's a little bit less energy in this type of fuel," De Haan said.

Most gas tops out at 10% ethanol but unleaded 88 has 15%.

"Some car manufacturers say don't do it," he continued. "I know my late model Mazda says not to use anything over 10%."

If your owner's manual says you can use it, the savings are nice but be warned, they may only be temporary.

"The more ethanol in gasoline, the fewer miles you'll get per gallon," De Haan explained.

So, you'll fill up more often but depending on your car, that loss of mileage against the money saved might just be worth it.

The big question remains - is there anything that could derail it?

While things are looking pretty good, there are some refinery issues in Michigan and there's an anxiety over escalation in the War in Ukraine, but overall, things are good right now.