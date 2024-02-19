Watch CBS News
Local News

City council looks to make homeowners impacted by Garfield shootout financially whole

By Andy Sheehan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

City council looks to make homeowners impacted by Garfield shootout financially whole
City council looks to make homeowners impacted by Garfield shootout financially whole 03:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Terror struck a Garfield neighborhood in August as police and a barricaded gunman exchanged thousands of rounds of gunfire

A traumatized neighborhood was left with bullet-riddled homes, but seven months later, the city is trying to shore up those homeowners -- at least financially. 

Seven months ago, a woman who didn't want to be identified was talking to her son on the phone when her neighborhood suddenly turned into a war zone. 

"Then gunshots just started popping off -- a lot of gunshots. And my son told me, 'you better go down in the basement,'" she said.  

For the next three hours, she hid there as thousands of rounds riddled her house and others on Broad Street as police tried to subdue her squatting neighbor William Hardison, who had barricaded himself inside. 

"I'm glad that I did not stay up here because that's a gunshot there. So I was coming to peek out my door. I could have been killed," she said.  

No neighbors were wounded but when the dust settled, several houses had sustained tens of thousands of dollars in damage from gunfire and SWAT equipment knocking down fences and gardens. 

While folks in Garfield still wrestle with the terror of that day, the city of Pittsburgh is trying to make them whole financially. On Tuesday, the Gainey administration will ask city council to approve the first of what could be several payments to homeowners to repair that damage. 

While Jackie Lane's insurance company will pay most of the $50,000 bill to repair the bullet holes and other damages, the city and council are expected to pick up her deductible of $6,978 dollars. It's not a lot of money but the city says it's the least it can do. 

"If that's one thing that the city can do to help bring some peace to that neighborhood, we're going to do that," said Maria Montaño, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's communication director. 

Sheehan: "So it looks like you'll be made whole." 

Lane: "Yes, everything will be done."

Sheenan: "Good thing." 

Lane: "Yeah."

The woman who hid in her basement was eventually rescued and evacuated by SWAT officers, and her insurance company says it will cover all damages -- deductible included. 

One good thing: the neighborhood is closer than ever. 

"We're a close neighborhood here anyway, but yeah I think we're even a little bit closer than we were before," she said. 

Lane's check could be the first of several to homeowners as they continue to put their lives together and try to move on from this trauma.  

Andy Sheehan
Andy Sheehan - KDKA

KDKA-TV Investigator Andy Sheehan began his broadcast journalism career in September 1992, when he joined KDKA after reporting for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nine years. Andy's forte is the in-depth investigative story, exposing corruption and government waste.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 6:46 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.