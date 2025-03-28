Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, Pittsburgh Record Convention and KidsFest | KDKA Weekend Planner

This weekend in Pittsburgh you can enjoy an all new lineup of events, here is what's going in the area.

Pittsburgh Fringe Festival

This event is a performing arts festival that takes place along Penn Avenue the remaining two days of the event are on Friday and Saturday.

There will be a chance for area creatives to enjoy storytelling, dance, theatre, comedy shows, poetry and more.

Visual artists will have a chance to showcase their talents, and there will also be a StorySlam event which will feature open mic performers telling stories to a specific theme.

More information about the event and the various time windows for the different areas of the event can be found on the Fringe Festival website.

Pittsburgh Record Convention

The Pittsburgh Record Convention Spring Show will be on Saturday at the West View Banquet Hall.

There will be various genres of music to check out including jazz, r&b and rock sold by local and national vendors.

The event is family-friendly and will be from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. if guests want early admission it will be $8, and the event is free starting at 10 a.m.

More details about the event can be found on its Facebook event page.

KidsFest

This event for kids will be at the Washington Crowne Center.

There will be mascots, meet and greets, a clown balloon artist, a princess sing-along and more.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and more information can be found on the official KidsFest website.