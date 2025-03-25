Police seek additional victims after Pittsburgh foster parent arrested on sexual abuse charges

A longtime Pittsburgh foster parent has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, and police said they believe there may be other victims.

Pittsburgh police said detectives with the Special Victims Unit arrested 61-year-old Richard Brown on multiple counts, including two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors in connection with alleged sexual abuse dating back to 2023.

Police said Brown has been a foster parent in the Pittsburgh area since the early 2000s through several agencies and detectives have reason to believe he may have abused other children in his care.

Police are urging anyone who may have been victimized by Richard Brown or who may have additional information about him to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141 or 911.

Brown was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, police said.