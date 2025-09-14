Here's the forecast for the Steelers' home opener against the Seahawks

It's going to be another warm and sunny day with highs above normal in the low 80s.

Dry air is in place with high pressure situated, and that will block out clouds. Meteorologists call this a "Rex block." It'll be a clear night with lows near normal in the upper 50s.

Put on the sunscreen and take breaks in the shade when you can, especially if you're going to the Steelers game. This is also great pool weather.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Today will be the Pittsburgh area's seventh dry day in a row, and it looks like we could have 12 in a row with the next chance of isolated thunderstorms being Saturday. The most recent long dry stretch the area had was at the end of July through the beginning of August, lasting 15 days.

Drought conditions are expected to worsen, and more areas could be under severe drought when the new map is issued on Thursday. Parts of Beaver, Allegheny and Washington counties are seeing the worst of it right now.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

For the month, the region is over 1 inch below normal for precipitation, and for the year, we are over 3 inches below normal. Temperatures are about 5 degrees below average for this month, and we should see that number go down as our temperatures will be above normal all week in the 80s.

Above normal temperatures are expected to stick around for the start of fall, which is the Autumnal Equinox on Monday, Sept. 22 at 2:19 p.m.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)