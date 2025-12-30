Respiratory illnesses on the rise across Pittsburgh area, health experts say

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory illnesses are rising across the country, especially the flu.

The trends are the same across the Pittsburgh area, and medical experts want to send a message as many return from family gatherings this holiday season.

It's the time of year when UPMC Chair of Emergency Medicine Dr. Donald Yealy typically sees people coming in with the flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

He said they've seen a rise in all the viruses over the past three weeks across their network, including in Pittsburgh, but the flu is growing much more quickly, with a large surge coming earlier than last year.

"We are seeing more people now than we did last year," Dr. Yealy said.

The increases are evident on bar graphs from the Allegheny County Health Department for each of the three viruses, with the latest data as of Dec. 20.

It's the same across Pennsylvania, with the state labeling all as "increasing rapidly," and emergency department visits for the flu reaching a "moderate" level.

"Of those people coming in, many more have more intense symptoms," Dr. Yealy said.

Dr. Yealy is concerned that this season, more people with the flu are having more severe symptoms, and many of those infected are the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and the young.

"We're seeing many people who have the primary flu illness, and many others who, in addition to having flu, have another condition, a heart, a lung, a neurologic condition that's worsened by having an acute flu, COVID, or RSV episode," Dr. Yealy said.

While he has experienced a flu season like this before, Dr. Yealy believes this spike in cases is, in part, a result of fewer people getting vaccinated.

"It may not prevent the illness, but it'll make it less severe," Dr. Yealy said. "They're all very well tested and very safe."

Dr. Yealy doesn't believe we've reached the peak of the season just yet, so he said it's still not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID, and, if you're eligible, RSV, and to take extra precautions.

"If you feel bad, it's important to try to limit contact with others, cover your mouth if you're coughing or sneezing," Dr. Yealy said.

Of course, also wash your hands.

"That's still one of the most important things, more important than almost anything else," Dr. Yealy said.

Symptoms for all of these viruses can overlap. Dr. Yealy said you can take a test at home, but to recognize when it may be time to visit a medical professional.