First monkeypox case found in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Pittsburgh, the Central Outreach Wellness Center confirmed Wednesday.

The wellness center said a patient was tested for monkeypox and the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the result Tuesday.

Antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox, the wellness center said.

According to the CDC, the monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. While symptoms are similar, monkeypox is milder and rarely fatal. Symptoms include a fever, headaches, aches and a rash.

"It's not clear how the people were exposed to monkeypox, but early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases," the CDC said of the 2022 outbreak.

The Central Outreach Wellness Center on the North Shore said it has treatments and vaccines for anyone who has the virus or has been exposed. It said monkeypox can spread several ways, and if you're out in public where people can bump into you, "keep your hands to yourself."

The CDC's data from Tuesday shows there have been four other cases of monkeypox in Pennsylvania.