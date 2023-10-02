Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh firefighters raise $30,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hitting the streets with boots in hand to make a difference for those with muscular dystrophy.

Pittsburgh city firefighters raised $30,000 during this year's Fill the Boot fundraiser.

Pittsburgh firefighters have been collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association since the 1950s, and they want to thank everyone who helped out.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 8:50 PM

