4 Pittsburgh firefighters injured in crash with SUV

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Four Pittsburgh firefighters were injured Saturday after their fire engine collided with an SUV.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's Engine 19 was involved in a collision with an SUV at the intersection of Graham Boulevard and William Penn Highway while responding to a call in Wilkinsburg. 

The engine was responding to an emergency call when the incident occurred, per a media release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Four firefighters sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Three occupants inside the SUV were also transported to a hospital.

The Churchill Police Department also responded to the scene.

