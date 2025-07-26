4 Pittsburgh firefighters injured in crash with SUV

Four Pittsburgh firefighters were injured Saturday after their fire engine collided with an SUV.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire's Engine 19 was involved in a collision with an SUV at the intersection of Graham Boulevard and William Penn Highway while responding to a call in Wilkinsburg.

The engine was responding to an emergency call when the incident occurred, per a media release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Four firefighters sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Three occupants inside the SUV were also transported to a hospital.

The Churchill Police Department also responded to the scene.