Pittsburgh firefighters filling their boots to fight muscular dystrophy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Don't be surprised if Pittsburgh firefighters are looking for donations at busy intersections around the city.

Drivers might spot Pittsburgh firefighters walking through traffic on Monday. They're carrying on a long-standing tradition to raise money for a cause that means a lot to them.

Pittsburgh firefighters don't just fight fires, they fight muscular dystrophy. The fill the boot campaign started nearly seven decades ago.

The drive is especially important to fire Lieutenant Charles "Chuck" Lewis with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, 38 Engine.

The International Association of Firefighters partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 1954. Lewis said it was just a canister drive at local stores then in 1959, his grandfather, former Pittsburgh fire chief Charles Lewis, started the fill the boot campaign.

"My grandfather and a couple of his friends took it upon themselves to make the idea of filling the boot, going out and hitting the streets and ever since then we've been raising money for MDA," said Lt. Lewis.

Members of Pittsburgh Firefighters Local No. 1 hit the streets at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. They'll be out all day at intersections and near fire stations around the city.

"It's important to me. I'm a third-generation firefighter and it's just very special that all the other firefighters across the city all partner up. They go hit the busy intersections and we raise around $30,000 to $40,000 on one day for muscular dystrophy," said Lt. Lewis.

Lewis is collecting donations at the Liberty tunnels. Crews were also seen filling their boots in Brookline and Mount Washington. They'll also be on the North Shore before the Steelers game.

"We're going to try to hit some Steelers game traffic. Go Steelers!" said Lt. Lewis.

Donations go to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The funds will help advance research and care. Lt. Lewis said the money helps children and families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases in the Pittsburgh region.

"All of the money stays here in western Pennsylvania and helps benefit children with muscular dystrophy and neuromuscular diseases, so we actually go to camp with them, we spend time with them, so we know how much this actually does help them," he said.

Keep an eye out for our local heroes while on the road. If drivers don't have cash on hand, they can scan a QR code to donate online. You can donate to Pittsburgh's Fill the Boot campaign at this website.

"You'll see us bobbing and weaving through traffic, just be patient, we'll smile at you and just give us a nice little donation and we'll be on our way, and we appreciate all your help," Lt. Lewis said.

The International Association of Firefighters has raised more than $690 million to support MDA with help from thousands of firefighters across the country.