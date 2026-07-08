Pittsburgh vacant church fire investigation continues as suspect in custody

After an inferno tore through a vacant church in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood on Tuesday, police are investigating a person's connection to the blaze.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says they have a suspect in connection with the fire. Police say Colton Normand — a 23-year-old from Boise, Idaho — had been squatting in the abandoned church and has already been charged with trespass and obstruction.

KDKA Lead Investigator Andy Sheehan says police continue to investigate Normand in connection with the fire at the church, which has been condemned.

Pittsburgh church fire details

As firefighters fought to tame the raging flames at the former Grandview United Presbyterian Church, police say Normand suddenly bolted from the crowd of onlookers and ran through the hose lines to a window of the burning building.

After yelling commands to back away and asking what they were doing, police say Normand answered, "I wanted to look at the fire."

When handcuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser, an arrest report says the suspect gave a false first name of "Tyler," and when asked for a last name, they answered, "Do I have to?"

Normand is wanted on criminal assault charges in Idaho. Police sources say Normand had been squatting at the church on Mount Washington. According to the affidavit, police had confronted Normand on July 2 for trespassing on church property and had verbally ordered Normand to leave.

Normand is charged with defiant trespass, obstruction and giving false identification to law enforcement. They are now under investigation in connection with the fire itself.

According to the police report, Normand has a "history of violent tendencies." Police in Boise have an outstanding warrant for Normand for assault and battery and resisting arrest in connection with an incident in January.

Normand has been missing ever since. A nationwide online advocacy organization seeking to locate and assist missing persons describes Normand as an endangered autistic adult. In a post in early February, the organization, True Crime Sisters, advises Normand "may be especially vulnerable" and "may not recognize danger or be able to advocate" for themself.

According to the police report, Normand had a calm demeanor in the police car but "was intensely watching the fire progression. And fire operations while the building was burning."

Normand is in the Allegheny County Jail. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.