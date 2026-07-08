Pittsburghers react to Mount Washington church fire, "Not seeing it will be crazy."

The former Grandview United Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington went up in flames on Tuesday night.

Located near Grandview Avenue and Kearsage Street, the former church caught fire around 6 p.m., and views of the Pittsburgh skyline were filled with a plume of smoke.

A man was arrested at the scene, according to authorities, and that man, Colton Normand, is facing charges of obstructing emergency services and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Normand also had an active arrest warrant out of Idaho.

Community reacts to church fire on Mount Washington



Wednesday morning, dozens of people who live on Mount Washington or use it as a scenic route to walk were stopped in their tracks by what was left of the church. The inside was filled with rubble, and the roof collapsed. Fire crews remained on scene watching for hotspots about 10 hours after the blaze was finally under control.

"Seeing the stained glass melted out, knowing it's going to be totally gone, is going to be a crazy visual. I've been up here 9 years, so not seeing it will be crazy to see," said Tyler Westerman, who's lived in the neighborhood for nine years.

"Just destruction; obviously the roofs are missing their caved in. Maybe sadness. I can see how the community would become affected by it," said Emalee Baker.

While many say it's a bittersweet moment watching history burn, they say it's been an unsafe environment for years as it's been up for sale.

"It is sad, but like everyone's been saying, it's an eyesore and a hazard for a while, so it is suspicious of the timing of it. There has been a lot of talk about what's going to be in that spot, but for how many years it's been sitting there abandoned," said Lindsey Blobner.

While the investigation continues, no cause has been deemed yet. According to police, an arson investigation is to follow, but when asked, Pittsburgh Public Safety said it is too early for further information.

"I feel like it was an arson situation. Obviously, we know it's up for zoning, so it's kind of crazy those conversations have been happening; also a lot of activity there. I know some people may use it as a safe space to sleep or eat, so that's sad too when we don't want anyone in there when it could potentially collapse," said Westerman.

The city was on scene today for further assessment, and there's no timeline yet for demolition plans.