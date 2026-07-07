Photos show massive fire at vacant church on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington

Crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant church in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a post on X that first responders were called to the church on Grandview Avenue and Kearsarge Street on Mount Washington. Smoke billowing high into the sky from the fire could be seen from numerous spots in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Views of the Pittsburgh skyline showed a plume of smoke above buildings in Downtown, as crews worked on the ground in Mount Washington to contain the fire. The fire drew onlookers who watched as crews battled the smoke and flames. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. The cause of the fire, which ignited around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, was not immediately known. Pittsburgh Public Safety said it will provide additional updates after the fire is under control.

A vacant church on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington caught on fire on July 7, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

A vacant church on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington caught on fire on July 7, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

A vacant church on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington caught on fire on July 7, 2026. (Photo Credit: Bailey Kormick)

A vacant church on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington caught on fire on July 7, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jared Barton)

A vacant church on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington caught on fire on July 7, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jared Barton)