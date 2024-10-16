Here's how Pittsburghers are tackling food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 43rd annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is underway, and from now until Thanksgiving we're sharing stories about why your donations to the Turkey Fund are so important.

This week, we're highlighting the role local corporate partners play in fighting food insecurity throughout the community.

"We recognize that their work is critically important to our communities, and we're passionate about food. We're also passionate about hospitality. So, we always are looking for ways to serve," said Trina DeMarco, director of community partnerships for Eat'n Park Hospitality Group.

For nearly 40 years, Eat'n Park Hospitality Group has been a corporate partner with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

"Forty years of caring for our neighbors and ensuring that they have access to fresh food," DeMarco said.

They're just one of several local corporations and businesses the food bank relies on to fulfill its mission of helping the community.

"The greatest strength of our region really is our people," DeMarco said. "People who are willing to come together, to roll up our sleeves and do good meaningful work to move the community forward."

She said it's a testament to the food bank's hard work and reputation that so many local corporate partners want to pitch in and help.

"The food bank never stops innovating in service of our community in the ways they reach people, in the ways they empower people, in the way they increase equity through food. And we couldn't be more thrilled to support their efforts," said DeMarco.

Each year, the company makes a monetary donation to the food bank, but it doesn't end there.

DeMarco said, "Each year we also send volunteers to roll up our sleeves and pack boxes and prepare food to be served to our neighbors when they need it most. It's such an incredible privilege to be a part of the greater Pittsburgh region, and we're really happy to do a small part in giving back and making it stronger, especially this year as we celebrate our 75th anniversary."

And in honor of Eat'n Park's 75th anniversary, they made an additional $75,000 donation to the food bank in August.

"Our $75,000 gift will be donated to the Advanced Choice Program at the food bank, helping ensure that our neighbors have access to produce when and how they need it," said DeMarco.

For the folks at Eat'n Park, food is equal parts heart and home with a dash of tradition.

DeMarco said, "For more than 75 years, Eat'n Park restaurants have been a gathering place for generations of Pittsburghers. You know we think a lot about food as fuel, and that is very important. But food is also comfort. It's connections. It's nostalgia. And it's hope. And around the holidays having those things is more important than ever."

And that's where your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund come in.

"Helping ensure that all of our community members have a warm meal and an inviting table to be a part of. Eat'n Park Hospitality Group has been supporting the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for nearly 40 years. And it's ironic that the Turkey Fund has been in existence about that long as well. Talk about the power of incredible partnerships. Partnerships that can change a community and can change our neighbors' lives. We are so delighted to play even a small role in this region toward alleviating food insecurity and supporting the great work of the Turkey Fund and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank," said DeMarco.

There are four ways to give for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund:

- Bring your donation to any PNC Branch

- Text KDTURKEY to 50155

- Mail check to: KDKA Turkey Fund | P.O. Box Thanks | Pittsburgh PA 15230

- Click here to donate on the Food Bank's website.