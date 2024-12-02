City of Pittsburgh, EMS paramedics union reach agreement on new contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh and the EMS paramedics union have reached a contract agreement which both sides hope will begin addressing severe staffing shortages in the bureau.

A recent report detailed how paramedics and EMTs are working long hours of forced overtime and collected more than $6 million in premium pay last year.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that the new contract offers pay incentives to attract new employees, a 6% raise in the first year, and 2%, 3%, and 4% in the following years.

The Fraternal Association of Professional Paramedics also believes lifting the city's residency requirement will attract more paramedics and EMTs from the suburbs.

While the city does not have the power to lift residency, the agreement says the city will not oppose the union if it seeks that in the courts.