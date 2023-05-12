Pittsburgh EMS saves newborn kittens with umbilical cords wrapped around their necks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh medics had some unusual patients earlier this week: newborn kittens.
Pittsburgh EMS said there was a knock at the back door of the Medic 10 station on Tuesday. When they opened a door, they found a woman who had a box of kittens.
The kittens were newborns and still had their umbilical cords wrapped around their necks, EMS said.
Crews were able to cut the cords and save all six kittens.
"A reminder, Pittsburgh EMS is here for ALL Pittsburghers!" the bureau tweeted.
