Pittsburgh-area businesses largely satisfied with boost that came from U.S. Open

The U.S. Open has come and gone. There was a promise of big business for stores and shops in Oakmont and the surrounding area, with hundreds of thousands of people coming to see the golf championship.

Things are back to normal for Somma Pizza and Sports Bar across the street from the Oakmont Country Club, a packed house on a Friday night.

"We had a lot of traffic from across the street because we are right here. We did a lot of big parties," owner Susan Somma said about business during the U.S. Open.

Regulars didn't show up as much with the anticipated traffic surrounding the area. It didn't matter, as Somma saw more business than usual, up about 30%.

"Wonderful. Everyone was so nice," Somma said.

Further down the hill and into Verona, Inner Groove Brewing did well. Owners said they were anticipating more. During the day, it wasn't as busy when people were at the course.

"They were in early or a little bit later, but not during the day," Inner Grover owner Kelly Melle said.

Thousands of people were bused in and out to alleviate traffic, but it drove them past businesses without stopping in. Word on the street within the business community was that it wasn't a bad week, but it didn't necessarily meet what they hoped for.

"I don't want to say disappointed. We were hoping for a little bit more. I think because you couldn't leave the Open, that was a big difference," Melle said.

With all that said, these business owners want to see the Open come back. It was the talk of the town and gave people a chance to see the area.

"This is a prestigious thing that happened right in our backyard. Everything we did, we enjoyed," Somma said.

There is hope to change some things, like letting people leave the country club and be able to re-enter.

"So that they can come and shop and maybe follow people they like, golfing during the day or evening, have a break to come into town," Melle said.

In 2016, the estimated economic impact across the Pittsburgh region for the U.S. Open was $220 million. It's believed to be close to that again for this year.