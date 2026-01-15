Pittsburgh working to get businesses into empty storefronts before NFL Draft

As the NFL draft in April gets closer, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is working to get storefronts open. With this chance to market the region, they don't want empty storefronts.

The idea of getting businesses into these spaces is designed to make sure they are long-term businesses, not just something that will be open for the draft weekend.

To get businesses open in Downtown, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is doing an abatement program to help people get off their feet. Ashleigh Nixon opened her floral and floral preservation store, Confleurtti, on Fifth Avenue through this program.

"I have wanted to live down here since I moved to Pittsburgh. I love Downtown, it's very alive," Nixon said.

She opened about a month ago and says it wouldn't have been possible without the help. Businesses can apply for the Downtown Rent Abatement Program to get a rent subsidy. It will pay up to 50% of the rent, with a cap at $2,000 per month for 12 months with a multi-year lease. According to Nixon, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership was also helpful in finding a storefront for her to move into.

"They had a portfolio of places and so they brought this to me and showed it to me, so very short. It was a quick-moving process," Nixon said inside her store.

While there is always a push to not have dozens of "for lease" signs hanging in windows, there's a concerted effort now with the draft in a little more than three months. Mayor Corey O'Connor has pushed the city to "redd up" for the draft and beyond.

Nixon feels this program can be even more beneficial for businesses that can capitalize on the draft crowds.

"I think it's going to help them incredibly, especially if you have a business where there's food or drink or beverage involved," Nixon said.

The hope is to fill a couple dozen or so before what is expected to be the biggest event in the city's history.