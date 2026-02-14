Pittsburgh Department of Public Works trucks hit city streets for "pothole blitz"

Thirty Department of Public Works trucks hit Pittsburgh streets on Saturday for a "pothole blitz."

Starting at 6 a.m., trucks were fanned out across the city, filling in any potholes they could find with cold patch, a ready-to-use material that doesn't require heat to be applied, like a more permanent fix would.

KDKA-TV caught up with Mayor Cory O'Connor and his family as they went out with public works crews to thank them for their hard work. He says Pittsburghers should expect pothole season to last a little longer, but DPW is filling potholes reported to the city's 311 line.

"We've been getting a lot of 311 calls. I've been getting a lot of calls in our office about the potholes. We're trying to get to as many as we can with this blitz, but we also know the weather's coming again in the next couple of weeks, so we're just going to try to stay on top of it, and just come out and thank the hard workers at DPW," Mayor O'Connor said.

KDKA-TV has reached out to the city to find out the final count of potholes filled during the blitz.