Pittsburgh defense attorney charged with trying to meet up with underage girls

Local defense attorney charged with trying to meet with underage girls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh defense attorney was charged with trying to meet up with underage girls.

Cell phone video captured by 814PredHunters, a group led by Brian Knepp that orchestrated the bust, shows the moment Paul Luvara was arrested.

"We have fake accounts online, and we get they're just they just sit there and wait on adults to hit them up," Knepp said.

The target of the group's latest takedown was Luvara. Knepp said Luvara talked to one of his "online decoys" for months. He's accused of driving to Punxsutawney to meet up with a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

After Knepp tipped off the police, they were waiting.

Luvara found himself in handcuffs, charged with five felonies. A bail bondsman posted his $50,000 bail on Monday, two days after his arrest.

KDKA-TV asked Knepp how bad was it.

"He went as far as asking the children to perform sexual acts while he was on the phone with a judge or another attorney," he said. "That was kind of his fantasy."

KDKA-TV reached out to the attorney representing Luvara but did not hear back on Monday.

