Archers return to Pittsburgh parks to help manage deer overpopulation

Hunters are back in Pittsburgh city parks to help control the deer overpopulation.

After what the city calls two "successful" seasons, the Deer Management Program is returning to more parks this year. The program, which is a partnership between the city and the United States Department of Agriculture, helps manage the overpopulation of white-tailed deer in Pittsburgh's parks.

Left unchecked, the city says deer have overeaten native plants, caused increased car crashes and lost their natural fear of humans.

The USDA recommended that Pittsburgh adopt an integrated approach to managing deer, including a controlled archery program. The city says other options, like birth control or sterilization, aren't legal in Pennsylvania.

Sixty-five Allegheny County archers were selected to hunt after a background check, wildlife violation check and "rigorous" archery test, the city says.

Notice signs have been posted to let park-goers know that hunting is taking place. Visitors are encouraged to stay on established trails, keep their dogs on leashes as is already required by law and to respect hunters' space.

Last year, the archery season in five parks resulted in the harvest of 199 deer, 92 of which were donated to local food banks, resulting in about 3,680 pounds of venison to provide 14,720 meals to residents in need.

What Pittsburgh parks will archers hunt in?

During last season, there were hunts in Frick, Schenley, Highland, Riverview and Emerald View parks. Hunters will be back in those parks as well as Hays Woods, McKinley Park, Hazelwood Greenway, Southside Park and Seldom Seen Greenway.

When will archery take place?

Archery will take place Sept. 20 through Dec. 13 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 24, excluding Sundays.