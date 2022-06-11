Pittsburgh Cultural Trust updates mask policy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is once again updating its mask policy.
Beginning on Tuesday, guests will no longer be required to wear masks when attending indoor events at its theaters and facilities.
Those who choose to wear a mask are welcome to do so.
The change was made as the CDC changed Allegheny County's community COVID-19 spread level from high to medium.
