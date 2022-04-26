Benedum Center's historic marquees getting makeover

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After 35 years, the Benedum Center's famous marquees are getting an upgrade in the Pittsburgh Cultural District downtown.

Crews are upgrading the marquee on 7th Street and the Stanley Photoplay board on Penn Avenue.

The goal is to increase functionality and reduce energy consumption.

Both signs will maintain a "classic" look because the Benedum Center is on the National Register of Historic Places.

"The challenge is to address the deterioration on the marquee," architect Alan Hohlfelder said. "And make sure it can be restored in an identical way to how you see it now. It involves a lot of custom metalwork and integrating updated displays. We're going to match the style and colors in the original sign."

The project is being funded by a $1 million pledge from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

The restoration is expected to be completed in the fall, in time for the 35th anniversary of the reopening of the Stanley Theater as the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts.