Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces lineup for 2025-25 Broadway series

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the lineup for the 2025-26 series of Broadway shows that are coming to the Benedum Center. 

11 different shows will be coming to the Benedum Center this year and next, starting on September 9.

The season package for the series consists of the following shows:

  • A Beautiful Noise - September 9-14   
  • Hell's Kitchen -- November 4-9
  • Clue - December 30-January 4
  • Wicked - January 14-15
  • Disney's Beauty and the Beast: February 24-28
  • Water for Elephants: March 31-April 5 
  • Shucked: April 14-19
  • The Great Gatsby: May 21-26, 2026

In addition to the season package, the following shows will be available as additional options:

  • Six - October 7-12
  • Les Misérables - November 25-30
  • Chicago: March 10-15

Season tickets for the series are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date that has yet to be announced.

