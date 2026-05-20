Pittsburgh council member proposes new initiative to revitalize South Side

For years, people have been trying to find a way to revitalize Pittsburgh's South Side. Now a councilperson is working with local business owners to propose a new initiative they hope will make a difference and change the public's perspective.

Rebecca Kasavich has one message she wants to send to the public: "The South Side is a great place to still come to, it never has stopped."

In the 27 years her shop Copies at Carson has been on East Carson Street, she's seen both highs and lows on the South Side, and has felt the impact of the lows.

"Even if I have not been the victim of a broken window or a violent act, these are my neighbors and my friends," Kasavich said.

She said crime and violence to vacant storefronts and declining commercial property values have overshadowed anything positive about the neighborhood.

It's why Pittsburgh Councilperson for District 3, Bob Charland, just introduced a proposal to create the East Carson Street Improvement District Management Association.

"South Side is an awesome, vibrant, quirky, exciting place to be, and we need people to experience it that way," Charland said.

It would be a vehicle to provide dedicated funding and management to enhance maintenance and branding, hold more events and attract new and returning visitors and businesses to the community.

"The right kind of businesses for a daytime economy and for a vibrant district that everyone wants in South Side, but somebody needs to be able to create," Charland said.

They also hope it would improve public safety, because on that front, Charland said police officers working on the South Side have told them they can't solve the problem on their own and they also need economic change.

"Bringing in new businesses, ending the vacancies, making sure that the economy is not just dependent on a four-hour period on Fridays and Saturdays," Charland said.

They believe it comes down to controlling the narrative from those who know the neighborhood best.

"We want more for our community. We want better for our community, and so we're going to try this effort. We're going to try and take it into our own hands and get more from our community," Kasavich said.

The Improvement District would have an annual $500,000 budget funded by property owners and grants.

Charland said council will discuss the proposal next Wednesday and he will call for a public hearing to be held in early summer.