Pittsburgh councilperson to ask for emergency declaration to help clean up trash in city neighborhoods

A councilperson in Pittsburgh is looking for some help from the state when it comes to trash piling up in city neighborhoods.

People across the city say they're tired of seeing trash scattered in their neighborhoods and feel that Pittsburgh could use a clean-up.

Councilperson Bob Charland, who represents the city's third district, plans to urge Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to issue a disaster emergency declaration in response to what they call "the uncontrollable amount of trash and dumping taking place."

Charland says a disaster declaration would "increase the city's capacity to clean up the filth that continues to accumulate, threatening public health and degrading the quality of life" for folks in Pittsburgh.

A press conference is being held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the city's Knoxville neighborhood.

Charland previously introduced 'quality of life' legislation

Last year, Pittsburgh City Council passed legislation that made it possible for fines to be issued for violations like accumulating garbage, improperly storing trash outside of a tightly sealed can, setting containers out too early or bringing them in too late, and contaminating recycling.

The legislation called for a $35 fine for one violation, $50 for a second within a calendar year, and $100 for a third violation.

Charland introduced the bill that was passed and at the time said that plans were in the works to bolster the amount of people able to enforce the violations.