Fines can now be issued in Pittsburgh for trash violations. Here's what to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fines can now be issued in Pittsburgh for violations related to the city's regulations related to how you store your trash.

City Council voted Tuesday to approve 'qualify of life' legislation that was introduced earlier this year that would bring fines for violation like accumulating garbage, improperly storing trash outside of a tightly sealed can, setting containers out too early or bringing them in too late, and contaminating recycling.

A first violation will bring a $35 citation. A second violation in the same calendar year will be $50, and if you do it again in the same year as the second offense, the fine will be $100.

Tickets will be given to whoever the owner and occupant of the building are.

All trash must be stored in a tightly-sealed container and must be stored in the back of a building outside of the view of the public, when possible.

Also, cans cannot be put on the curb before 6 p.m. on the night before collection and must be put away before 10 p.m. on the day of collection.

If the trash poses a health or public safety risk, the city may help clean up the problem, but the person cited will also be billed for the cleanup work.

Council members say that ticketing is supposed to begin sometime early next year, but there's expected to be a phase-in period before citations are issued.