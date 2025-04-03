Trash pile in Uptown becomes an irritant for the community

KDKA-TV received an email about a heaping pile of trash at Fifth Avenue near Seneca Street, the viewer that emailed the tip called it an "eyesore", a word and a sentiment shared by many who live around.

"It's just horrible, like really horrible," Rayla Davis of the Hill District said.

Davis has been complaining about this pile of trash for weeks, even making mention of the smell.

"I have my windows rolled up," she said.

KDKA-TV spotted an old television, an empty pack of chicken, and other articles of trash among the many bags.

"This is outrageous," Davis said.

They're looking for answers. We reached out to Hill Com II, the property's owner.

The office told us it called Big's Sanitation on Tuesday.

They said that Big's said it was going to send someone out Wednesday.

Big's told KDKA-TV that Hill Com II has not been paying what it owes to the company.

We reached out to Hill Com II to ask if it is, in fact, delinquent on its payments.

The office phone number hung up on us when we told the person on the other line who we were.

In the meantime, all that's left is frustration and there is a bus stop just steps away.

"They got off the busses and they've gotta walk past a million bags of trash," Davis said. "Not a million dollars but a million bags of trash."

But the consensus here is clear, people around here do not see this.

"It just makes you feel dirty," Davis said. "It does, it makes you feel dirty."

KDKA-TV also reached out to the Department of Public Works to see if there's any additional information they can share with us about this issue, and any past problems with the building itself.

At the time of this report, we're expecting a follow-up or call back.