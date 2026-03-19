Pittsburgh City Paper returning to publication under new ownership

The Pittsburgh City Paper is returning to publication under new ownership.

The City Paper has been acquired by LocalMatters, a new nonprofit that says it's focused on helping local news organizations become self-sustaining.

The longtime alt-weekly that was previously owned by Block Communications, Inc. and ceased operations after 34 years in January will be returning to Pittsburgh's media landscape with both online and print editions. The print editions will be issued monthly.

"The relaunch represents more than the return of a publication -- it signals a renewed commitment to the kind of local news that only a free, independent paper can deliver," a release said.

The City Paper says it will be resuming its signature beats of news, politics, art, counterculture, events food, and more.

Ali Trachta will be returning to her previous role as the City Paper's Editor-in-Chief and nearly all of the paper's editorial staff will be returning.

The Pittsburgh City Paper will be returning to publication under new ownership. The alt-weekly ceased operations in January after 34 years. Mars Johnson / Pittsburgh City Paper

To help sustain long-term success, the City Paper says it will be launching a membership program and calling on readers to pledge their support.

"A City Paper membership is not a passive donation. It is a meaningful investment that will enable us to provide not just the reporting our readers expect, but to grow our readers' ability to connect with and experience everything that makes Pittsburgh such a fascinating place to live," said Trachta.

A spokesperson for the City Paper said that online stories will be returning to publication as soon as possible next month and that officials are targeting a late April or early May return of the paper's first print edition.

The return of the City Paper and journalism in Pittsburgh

While the Pittsburgh City Paper is returning to publication under new ownership, the future of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette remains unclear as the city's oldest newspaper is poised to be shuttered in early May after 240 years.

Block Communications owns the Post-Gazette and announced plans to shut down earlier this year, citing unsustainable operating costs and a recent court ruling in favor of the union that represents newsroom staff.

In the weeks and months since plans to shutter were announced, there's been a level of cautious optimism that the paper will continue operating, hopefully uninterrupted, under new ownership.

Shortly after the Post-Gazette announced its plans to close, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said it would be expanding production and printing a new weekend edition to help fill a news void.