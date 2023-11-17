Pittsburgh city leaders say Downtown is ready and secure for the 62nd annual Light Up Night festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh area is getting ready to get festive as Light Up Night is the official local kickoff to the holiday season!

With less than 24 hours to go until Light Up Night gets underway and with hundreds of thousands of people expected Downtown, Pittsburgh Public Safety leaders say they're prepared to keep everyone safe during the festivities.

City of Pittsburgh Emergency Management Coordinator Darryl Jones says hundreds of law enforcement officers will be patrolling the area surrounding the annual Highmark Light Up Night celebration -- some wearing uniforms and others in plain clothes.

They plan to set up temporary light towers and rescue crews will be on the rivers to protect those enjoying the events on or near the water.

Despite the extra security, Jones urges anyone attending to keep their eyes and ears open and if they see something, to say something.

"Always have situational awareness," said Darryl Jones, City of Pittsburgh Emergency Management Coordinator. "Know where you are and know your surroundings. Be aware of the people around you and sometimes that's a little difficult when it's a crush of crowd. Don't go into any areas that may not be safe."

This marks the 62nd year for Light Up Night. There will be activities for the whole family to partake in from live music, to the Market Square holiday market, and of course, plenty of food and drink.

The big event starts at 3 p.m tomorrow, but some festivities kick off today with the holiday market opening at 11 a.m.