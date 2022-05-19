Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh city leaders ready to hear community input on possible annexation of Wilkinsburg

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight, leaders in the City of Pittsburgh are ready to hear what the community has to say about a potential plan to annex Wilkinsburg.

A committee hearing will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at Pride Project Inc. on Bonvue Street in Perry North.

There is still time to sign up for the meeting.

You can register for public comment on the city's website at this link or you can register by calling the city clerk's office at 412-255-2138 before 3 p.m.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 6:25 AM

