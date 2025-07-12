Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh accepting donations for City-County Building's annual Christmas tree display

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Department of Public Works Forestry Division is now accepting donations for the annual holiday tree that will be on display at the City-County Building later this year.

In mid-November, the selected tree will be brought to its new location in anticipation of Light Up Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22.

The placement of a Christmas tree at the City-County Building remains one of Downtown's oldest traditions. The first tree was placed on the construction site of the City-County Building in 1914, city officials say.

Potential trees can be of any evergreen variety and should be a minimum of 40 feet tall.  

Those interested in donating a tree from their property may contact the Department of Public Works Forestry Division directly at 412-665-3625.

