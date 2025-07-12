Pittsburgh accepting donations for City-County Building's annual Christmas tree display

Pittsburgh's Department of Public Works Forestry Division is now accepting donations for the annual holiday tree that will be on display at the City-County Building later this year.

In mid-November, the selected tree will be brought to its new location in anticipation of Light Up Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22.

The placement of a Christmas tree at the City-County Building remains one of Downtown's oldest traditions. The first tree was placed on the construction site of the City-County Building in 1914, city officials say.

Potential trees can be of any evergreen variety and should be a minimum of 40 feet tall.

Those interested in donating a tree from their property may contact the Department of Public Works Forestry Division directly at 412-665-3625.