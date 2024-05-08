Pittsburgh City Council wants to get state grant to help increase Narcan supply

City council wants to get state grant to help increase Narcan supply

City council wants to get state grant to help increase Narcan supply

City council wants to get state grant to help increase Narcan supply

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is taking action after finding itself running short on Narcan.

The need for Narcan is outpacing the supply, so Pittsburgh City Council is trying to get a state grant to help.

Narcan is a life-saver for people on the brink of death due to opioid overdose, and there is not enough to go around. This week, Pittsburgh City Council approved a grant application to Harrisburg to try to get Narcan and testing kits for xylazine, an animal tranquilizer on the streets of Pittsburgh.

"Narcan saves lives," Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bob Charland said. "That's well understood at this point. It's very hard to be in opioid addiction, but it's impossible to beat opioid addiction when you're dead."

Charland, who represents the South Side, voted to approve the city's pursuit of the $41,000 grant to bolster the city's low Narcan supply. Charland said too much is never enough given the battle to save lives from addiction.

"I'd support making sure we get Narcan out to every resident, mailing it out in the same way we mail out the recycling calendar," Charland said.

In addition to Narcan, the grant will facilitate xylazine test kits.

"It is a major initiative for me that all the bars along East Carson Street have testing strips for fentanyl or xylazine," Charland said.

Alice Bell of Prevention Point Pittsburgh said getting more naloxone is a must, specifically one specific dose level.

"We'd really encourage them to buy the 3-milligram nasal spray," Bell said.

Officials said the low supply at the state and county levels is due to massive demand across the nation, a demand that addiction experts said shows no sign of slowing down.