Pittsburgh City Council turns to resource centers to combat youth violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Council is looking for answers to youth violence.

The idea of enforcing the curfew was tossed around, but that is not going to happen. They have agreed that a committee will be formed to figure out how to get resource centers started.

It is expected to be 9 people. Mayor Ed Gainey's office will pick 4 and 5 will be by the city council president. They are expected to have this committee formed by next month.

"I think we're on the same page with a lot of this stuff. We may disagree on how to get there but we agree some needs to be done and needs to be done quickly," Council President Theresa Kail-Smith said.

To get more people at the table, she feels subcommittees may be needed.

"It's our joint desired that they have places to go things to do, and future and some hope," Mayor Gainey's Chief Operating and Administrative Officer Lisa Frank said.

It is expected that someone from the mayor's office, city parks, council and public safety will be involved in this committee. Kail-Smith suggested there may be a need for subcommittees to make sure everyone gets a seat at the table.

"There's a lot more that needs to be discussed. We all have vision we'd like to see. It's putting our visions together and coming up with some compromise quickly for the betterment of our children," Kail-Smith said.

For Alyssa Fine who owns a couple of businesses in Squirrel Hill, she is hopeful these centers have some impact.

"I don't know if all the students that are here are ones that would already be taking advantage of that or are interested in programs that are being offered," Fine told KDKA.

Outside her business, dozens of students wait for buses every day. She said there have been several issues of smoking marijuana, littering, and kids getting into fights like one last fall that allegedly injured an officer.

"I would love to see them more engaged in the community and more respectful of this community in general," Fine said.

Kail-Smith wants 5 centers opened around the city. One in the north, south, east, west, and central parts. At the minimum, she wants one opened by the summer.

"Maybe when we get the group together maybe we do determine there is an emergency place opened immediately. I don't know. That's all on what the committee determines," Kail-Smith said.

Kail-smith has repeatedly said this will not be a silver bullet to end all the issues. She said this needs to be the first step.

As for who would staff these centers, the hope is to have community people or outreach workers.