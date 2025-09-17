Pittsburgh City Council to vote on moving forward with new public safety center

A vote is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning inside the Pittsburgh City Council chambers on what the next steps will be to build a new public safety center in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

The proposal has been a controversial one, but supporters of the center have said it helps with efficiency and modernization. However, those who are against warn that it could lead to more militarized police.

Some may have heard the term "Cop City" used to reference other facilities like the one proposed here in Pittsburgh. Atlanta has a public safety training center that has been controversial, but according to Pittsburgh officials, this one will be different in that it will not become a command center.

The proposed center in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar would be built at the former VA Hospital on Highland Drive, and it's an idea that dates back to 2018 during former Mayor Bill Peduto's administration. The city purchased the property in 2021 for $1, but it has to be used for public safety or emergency management.

That plan has to be completed by next June, or the city could be forced to return the property or purchase it at market rate.

The goal is to merge public safety functions that are scattered throughout the city and consolidate them into one center.

Police are located on the North Side, fire operations are in the Strip District, EMS is located in Shadyside, and animal control is downtown.

A public safety spokesperson said right now they have a mandate to improve the training facilities, as the current ones are outdated. She added they are not in appropriate condition when it comes to training what she described as "modern first responders."

Today's vote is to enter into an agreement with a design firm to come up with a master plan, and it is scheduled for 10 a.m.