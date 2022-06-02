Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council proposal would change police stop-and-frisk policy

By Lindsay Ward

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of local Pittsburgh Police officers may soon be following new rules as Pittsburgh City Council looks at adjusting the stop-and-frisk policy.

The bill was proposed in January and has been discussed for months with some city council members saying with what is happening lately when it comes to public safety and policing it's time to move the bill forward.

City council has given preliminary approval to create a mandate to require police officers to document why they believe they have a reasonable suspicion to stop a pedestrian without a warrant. 

The final passage of the bill is contingent on the approval of a proposed amendment from Pittsburgh Public Safety that would change the language of the bill.

That change would allow officers to verbally tell the person what led to the stop and give them a police report that would explain the reasonable suspicion. 

Right now, the bill says that if an arrest does not take place, the officer has to provide the pedestrian with written documentation of why the stop occurred.

The hope is the bill would reduce racial disparities in the way Pittsburgh Police interact with residents.

Before the council can take a final vote on the bill, the amendment has to be considered by the council.

