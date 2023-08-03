Pittsburgh City Council moving forward with contract to reduce residents' medical debt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 24,000 Pittsburgh residents could soon have their medical debts reduced.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, City Council has voted to move forward with a partnership with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

The company will negotiate a discounted rate from local health systems.

City residents who make less than three times the federal poverty level of $43,000 per year will be eligible, but it's ultimately up to providers to decide to participate.

Right now, the rest of the details remain unclear.