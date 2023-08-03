Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh City Council moving forward with contract to reduce residents' medical debt

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council moving forward with contract to reduce residents' medical debt
Pittsburgh City Council moving forward with contract to reduce residents' medical debt 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 24,000 Pittsburgh residents could soon have their medical debts reduced.

According to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, City Council has voted to move forward with a partnership with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

The company will negotiate a discounted rate from local health systems.

City residents who make less than three times the federal poverty level of $43,000 per year will be eligible, but it's ultimately up to providers to decide to participate.

Right now, the rest of the details remain unclear. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 1:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.