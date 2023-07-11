City council votes to move forward with demolishing bridge over Saw Mill Run Boulevard despite lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the demolition of a bridge over Saw Mill Run Boulevard near Woodruff Street despite a lawsuit.

The bridge is poorly rated and not used by the public so city leaders want to tear it down. The span is used by Rohrich GM Parts Center and a lawsuit said the city is responsible for maintaining the bridge so the business can keep using it, the Trib reported.

With Tuesday's approval, council moves forward with a design process, aiming for demolition in two to three years.

The director of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said the city has secured state funding to help with the demolition, though officials have not given an estimate for how much it will cost, according to the Trib.

A comprehensive bridge report published in December said spalling -- or breaking -- of a portion of the bridge was a concern because it could fall into traffic, the Trib reported.