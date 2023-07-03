Local business files lawsuit as City of Pittsburgh weighs demolishing bridge over Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Mt. Washington

Local business files lawsuit as City of Pittsburgh weighs demolishing bridge over Saw Mill Run Boule

Local business files lawsuit as City of Pittsburgh weighs demolishing bridge over Saw Mill Run Boule

Local business files lawsuit as City of Pittsburgh weighs demolishing bridge over Saw Mill Run Boule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bridge that crosses over Saw Mill Run Boulevard has become the center of a lawsuit between a local business and the City of Pittsburgh.

City council recently introduced legislation to begin looking into demolition plans for the bridge that crosses over the roadway near Woodruff Street in the city's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

The bridge isn't used by the public and the city wants to tear it down after it rated poorly on tests.

However, according to the Tribune-Review, Wabash Properties, who owns the land, has filed a lawsuit.

Pittsburgh officials are looking to tear down a poorly rated bridge despite ongoing litigation over the span. https://t.co/hJo85YaEwX — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) July 2, 2023

In their complaint, they argue that demolishing the bridge would cut off access to their business.