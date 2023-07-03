Watch CBS News
Local business files lawsuit as City of Pittsburgh weighs demolishing bridge over Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bridge that crosses over Saw Mill Run Boulevard has become the center of a lawsuit between a local business and the City of Pittsburgh.

City council recently introduced legislation to begin looking into demolition plans for the bridge that crosses over the roadway near Woodruff Street in the city's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

The bridge isn't used by the public and the city wants to tear it down after it rated poorly on tests.

However, according to the Tribune-Review, Wabash Properties, who owns the land, has filed a lawsuit.

In their complaint, they argue that demolishing the bridge would cut off access to their business.

