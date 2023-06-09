Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Citiparks Swimming Pools set to open next weekend

By Patrick Damp

15 city pools set to open
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh will be opening 15 pools next Saturday, June 17. 

The city recruited 145 lifeguards in order to get the pools open in time for the summer. 

Due to ongoing renovations, the Bloomfield, Homewood, and Sheraden pools will not open on the 17th. 

