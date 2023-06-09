Pittsburgh Citiparks Swimming Pools set to open next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh will be opening 15 pools next Saturday, June 17.
The city recruited 145 lifeguards in order to get the pools open in time for the summer.
Due to ongoing renovations, the Bloomfield, Homewood, and Sheraden pools will not open on the 17th.
Get the full rundown on Pittsburgh Citiparks pools at this link.
