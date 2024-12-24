Some areas wake up to snow, but Pittsburgh's chances for white Christmas are slim

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It doesn't look like Pittsburgh will have a white Christmas, though some areas north woke up to about a half-inch to 1 inch of snow on Christmas Eve.

Snow showers overnight left some snow, mainly on grassy surfaces. Temperatures make it back near 40 on Tuesday, so wet roadways will be what's left.

There's a winter weather advisory in place for the ridges as well as Somerset and Garrett counties until 7 p.m. for a light glaze and freezing drizzle, though it could expire early. Icy conditions are possible in the Laurel Highlands and ridges through Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh's Christmas Day forecast

Patchy fog Tuesday night will cause visibility issues through early Christmas morning, so give yourself time to travel.

Christmas Day highs will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for a sprinkle or flurry, but not accumulation or anything measurable. It's possible some snow could linger in areas north and in the Laurel Highlands and ridges, but only a flurry or two will fall on Christmas.

A white Christmas is defined as having an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

The end of the week is quiet, partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Heading into the weekend, the area is back to the 50s with rain showers.

