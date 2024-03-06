Pittsburgh restaurant owner said someone threatened staff with knife

Owner of Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant said someone caused damage to business

Owner of Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant said someone caused damage to business

Owner of Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant said someone caused damage to business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant owner has plans to boost security.

The owner of Christian James Restaurant told KDKA-TV that someone walked into his restaurant on Tuesday and threatened staff and caused damage.

"The overall damage, we are estimating is right around $5,000," said the owner, Joshua Haugh.

Haugh said the person also chased them around and tried attacking one of his workers.

"The individual actually grabbed a few knives from our kitchen and threatened one of our employees with the knife, who had to fend himself off with a mop handle," Haugh said.

Haugh believes it was a 17-year-old boy who stays at the homeless encampment around the corner from the restaurant, which is on Boulevard of the Allies.

"I feel there needs to be more action taken in order to properly manage the city. Otherwise, it's hurting businesses like mine," Haugh said.