Pittsburgh Children's Museum, Latino Community Center host back-to-school event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Children's Museum hosted a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday.

This is the Latino Community Center's annual event celebrating students and families as they enter a new school year. More than 175 students and families will participate in this year's festivities.

Every student received a backpack loaded with school supplies.

"It's very important that our students are prepared to go back to school because they are our future. The Latino community grew by 80% in the county in the last 10 years. So, we need to make sure we're equipping this student population with all the tools they need to go back to school, not just in school, but out of school, too," said Rosamaria Cristello, founder and executive director of the Latino Community Center.

This is the sixth year of the event. The Latino Community Center's Back-to-School Bash is a vital event for its Latino students and families, ensuring that every student who attends has the supplies needed to begin school ready to learn on day one.