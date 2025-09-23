Charges filed against 4 men accused of taping mice to fireworks in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Four men are facing animal cruelty charges after police say they taped mice to fireworks in a Pittsburgh neighborhood earlier this year.

Nerson Amini, Abdi Mnongerwa, Zyquon Tot, and Gabriel Metusera are all facing numerous felony charges along with other offenses stemming from an investigation into social media videos showing mice attached with duct tape to fireworks before being lit.

Last month, Pittsburgh Police investigators said they learned about the videos on social media and when detectives responded to Mount Pleasant Road, they said they recovered a plastic bin, remnants from fireworks, and a roll of tape.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses before executing a search warrant.

Through their investigation, they found the mice were not stolen, but bought at the Petco stores on McKnight Road in Ross Township and at the Waterworks Mall.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all four men.