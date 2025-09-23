Watch CBS News
Charges filed against 4 men accused of taping mice to fireworks in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Four men are facing animal cruelty charges after police say they taped mice to fireworks in a Pittsburgh neighborhood earlier this year.

Nerson Amini, Abdi Mnongerwa, Zyquon Tot, and Gabriel Metusera are all facing numerous felony charges along with other offenses stemming from an investigation into social media videos showing mice attached with duct tape to fireworks before being lit. 

Last month, Pittsburgh Police investigators said they learned about the videos on social media and when detectives responded to Mount Pleasant Road, they said they recovered a plastic bin, remnants from fireworks, and a roll of tape.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses before executing a search warrant.

Through their investigation, they found the mice were not stolen, but bought at the Petco stores on McKnight Road in Ross Township and at the Waterworks Mall.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all four men. 

