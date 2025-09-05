Pair of dynamic pass rushers from Central Catholic each headed to ACC schools next year

Central Catholic pass rushers both headed to Power 4 schools next year

Central Catholic is once again one of the top football teams in the WPIAL and this Vikings team has a pair of best friends who are both \headed to ACC schools next year.

The Vikings are the defending WPIAL 6A champions, but they also have some unfinished business.

Colsen Gatten, a Duke recruit and Ashton Blatt, a North Carolina recruit are two dynamic pass rushers for Central Catholic.

Central Catholic head coach Ryan Lehmeier said the duo have been doing some good things on the defensive side of the ball for his team -- but the two future ACC players catch the ball too and are both a big part of why the Vikings won a championship last year in the WPIAL's largest classification.

Colsen Gatten and Ashton Blatt will both be playing college football in the ACC next year. KDKA

"Just take each week one by one and I think we're super excited to see what's ahead for us this season," Gatten said.

Central Catholic has its eyes on a state championship this season before Gatten and Blatt both head off to play Power 4 football at the next level.

"It's surreal, honestly," Blatt said. "I never expected to go to North Carolina, especially with Bill Belichick, it's definitely a surreal feeling."

Blatt said Chapel Hill felt like home, particularly with the coaching staff.

"I'm super excited," Gatten said. "Coach Manny Diaz recruited me at Penn State and went to Duke."

Best friends and current teammates, Blatt and Gatten will soon be rivals in the Battle of the Blues.

Before the pair heads down to Tobacco Road, they have to win a few more games for Central Catholic -- and next up this week is Woodland Hills.