Pittsburgh celebrates one year of the electronics recycling program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city celebrates one year of the electronics recycling program with the Pennsylvania Resources Council.

More than 2,800 residents have registered and dropped off materials since the opening of the program in May 2022. The program has helped keep unnecessary items out of the landfill and has created use for unwanted electronics.

All recycling collections are by appointment only. The electronic recycling collections are held year-round, Tuesdays 2 p.m.-6 p.m. and Thursdays 3 p.m.-7 p.m. The accepted materials are computers, televisions, phones and other e-waste. The cost of each item is $0.35 per pound.

Household chemical collections are held every other month on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. The accepted materials consist of household cleaners, automotive fluids, paints, pesticides, and other products with hazardous components. Check out the registration page for more details on the sliding scale prices. The next collection is on Sept. 9.

All collections are at the Environmental Services facility in the Strip District on Railroad Street.

"These collections provide a way for folks to easily and responsibly dispose of electronic and chemical materials. Appropriate recycling of these items provides many benefits; it prevents hazardous waste from entering our rivers and ground soil, and it also helps keep our dedicated workforce safe by eliminating exposure to hazards during our routine pick-ups at the curb. DPW is pleased to offer this resource to Pittsburghers, as a way for all of us to help keep the city clean and safe." says Department of Public Works Director Chris Hornstein.

E-waste collection events are scheduled throughout the year to give citizens a chance to dispose of their electronics if they are unable to make it to the Strip District. The next one is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA.

Residents can register by visiting this link or by calling 412-489-9299.