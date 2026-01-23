Pittsburgh-area Catholics excused from Sunday Mass

Catholics in the Pittsburgh and Greensburg dioceses are excused from Sunday Mass because of the massive winter storm expected to dump at least 8 inches of snow across most of the area.

Both Bishop Mark Eckman from the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Bishop Larry Kulick have dispensed worshippers from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass this weekend. Together, the two dioceses cover the entire Pittsburgh area, which is under a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Saturday until noon Monday.

"Local meteorologists are warning that this could be one of the most significant snow events in recent years, with hazardous roads and bitter cold expected through Monday," the Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a news release. "In light of these forecasts, the Diocese urges parishioners to place safety first in considering weekend travel."

At this point, the Diocese of Greensburg said it seems that most Saturday evening Masses will still be able to happen, and many parishes livestream their Masses.

While the obligation to attend has been dispensed, both dioceses are encouraging people to check with their parishes for any changes. But the Diocese of Pittsburgh said no one should place themselves or others at risk during the dangerous weather.

Both bishops are asking the faithful to check in on their neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone and anyone who might need help.